Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $155.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Shares of PSX opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $148.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.