ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MAN stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 176.05%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

