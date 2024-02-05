Brian R. Elworthy Sells 224,900 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Toast by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 4,389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 562,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 549,785 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
