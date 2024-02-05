Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells $2,325,000.00 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Phil Horlock sold 40,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00.

Shares of BLBD opened at $30.91 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

