Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

