Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00.

ADI opened at $192.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

