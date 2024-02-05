Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brinker International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

