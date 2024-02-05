Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $163.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.71.

PSX stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $148.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

