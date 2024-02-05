8X8’s (EGHT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.72.

8X8 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at 8X8

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

