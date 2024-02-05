Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,500,400.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $151.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

