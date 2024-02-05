Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTV. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $83.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.