Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.77.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

