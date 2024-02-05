Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

