Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $25,039.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $52,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

