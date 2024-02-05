Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.55. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 1,191.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

