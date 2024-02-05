Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $39.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Match Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.