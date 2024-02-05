Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

