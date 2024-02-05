Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
