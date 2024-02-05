StockNews.com Upgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

