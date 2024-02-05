Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $125.49.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

