JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $73.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

