Stifel Nicolaus Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $94.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.