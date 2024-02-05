Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

