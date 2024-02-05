Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

