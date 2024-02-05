Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

