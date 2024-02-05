Analysts Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $14.88

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

