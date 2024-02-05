Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,790.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3,409.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,031.49. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,236.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,805.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 101.8043863 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

