The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($58.31).
Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.57) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,776 ($60.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,763.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,373.54. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.31). The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.07, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
