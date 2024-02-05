Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) PT at $31.81

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

