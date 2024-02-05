Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $113.67

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of CINF opened at $112.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

