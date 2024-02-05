Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 158.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

