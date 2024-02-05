Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $930.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $850.00 to $930.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $837.33.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.1 %

NYSE DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $709.16 and a 200 day moving average of $604.65. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.