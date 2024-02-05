StockNews.com Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $582.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.16.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $472,516,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

