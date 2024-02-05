Comparing Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) & Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Spectaire has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectaire and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $42.86 billion 4.97 $6.95 billion $15.45 35.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% Thermo Fisher Scientific 13.99% 18.78% 8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectaire and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 4 11 0 2.73

Spectaire currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus price target of $596.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment provides instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. The company's Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; immunodiagnostics develops, manufactures and markets complete bloodtest systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare products. Its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment provides laboratory products, laboratory chemicals, research and safety market channel, and pharma services and clinical research. The company offers products and services through a direct sales force, customer-service professionals, electronic commerce, third-party distributors, and catalogs. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

