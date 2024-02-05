Reviewing Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given AstraZeneca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A N/A $5.09 million N/A N/A AstraZeneca $44.99 billion 4.52 $3.29 billion $1.90 34.55

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -83.41% -38.88% AstraZeneca 13.10% 30.30% 11.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Oncotelic Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma; intranasal drug and delivery system for intra-nasal Apomorphine for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, erectile disfunction, and female sexual disfunction; Artemisinin, a natural derivative from an Asian herb Artemisia Annua; and AI based technologies to enhance the development and commercialization of Artemisinin based products and support technologies. Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; and Personalis, Inc, as well as research collaboration with Sernova Corp. to evaluate novel potential therapeutic cell applications; and collaboration with Cholesgen (Shanghai) Co.Ltd. to advance research and development in hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases, as well as a collaboration with BioCity Biopharma to evaluate a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma and a collaboration agreement with Cellectis. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

