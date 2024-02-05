Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) vs. BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Critical Survey

Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medbright Ai Invts and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medbright Ai Invts and BTC Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.18 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.71 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.18 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medbright Ai Invts.

Summary

Medbright Ai Invts beats BTC Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

