Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head to Head Review

Electrovaya and FREYR Battery are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electrovaya and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 1 4 0 0 1.80

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.30%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $5.23, indicating a potential upside of 298.85%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98% FREYR Battery N/A -14.77% -12.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Electrovaya and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.83 -$1.48 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.14) -9.36

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

