Financial Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $637,269.00 121.26 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.90 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating



Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Argo Blockchain



Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

