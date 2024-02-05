Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $58,110.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 104,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,527.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,255 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

