Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.57 ($10.76).
BEZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Beazley
Beazley Trading Down 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,492.60). Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.