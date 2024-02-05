Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.95.

Shopify Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

