Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Digi International Trading Up 4.2 %

DGII stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.