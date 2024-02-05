Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $79,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $860,736. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

