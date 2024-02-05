MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTG. Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

