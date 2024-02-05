Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $94.00 at Roth Mkm

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.