Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $50.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.10.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

