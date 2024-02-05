Piper Sandler Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 164.02%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

