Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 98,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 57.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 370,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

