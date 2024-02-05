Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $261.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.27. Autohome has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $37.82.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autohome by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

