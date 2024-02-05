KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Lowered to $63.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

