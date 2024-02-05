Truist Financial Cuts Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $95.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Exponent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Stock Down 12.8 %

EXPO opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.